positive and unvaccinated children in intensive care are increasing





















In the new extended report ofHigher Institute of Health it contains an analysis of the data of the Covid infection in Italy and of the effectiveness of vaccines against the virus. The Sars-Cov-2 increases its stroke in a certain age group, that between 6 and 11 years, for which the green light for the drug is expected.

Covid, how the epidemic in Italy changes: hospitalizations among children increase

In the period from 8 to 21 November 2021, they were reported 31,365 positive cases among the smallest. Of these 153 have been hospitalized, e 3 in intensive care.

The ISS highlights that since the second week of October there has been a greater increase in the incidence in this age group compared to the rest of the school-age population. The rate also increases hospitalization in the under 3 age group, over 2 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants.



Covid, 12 times lower risk of ending up in intensive care with the vaccine

The most important data, however, are those concerning the anti Covid vaccines. In the last month, the rate of intensive care among the unvaccinated is 6.7 per 100 thousand, while in those vaccinated for less than 6 months it is a 0.54 for 100 thousand. That is to say 12 times lower.

It should be emphasized that 6 months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness in preventing any sinomatic or asymptomatic form of Covid-19 decreases from 72% to the 40%.



However, the ability of the drug to prevent severe forms of the disease, which passes from 91% upon completion of the vaccination cycle at81% more than six months after the second dose.



Virgil News | 27-11-2021 11:45