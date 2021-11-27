Health

positive and unvaccinated children in intensive care are increasing

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

The ISS highlights the evolution of infections and hospitalizations in Italy due to Sars-Cov-2 which increasingly infects the unvaccinated and children







In the new extended report ofHigher Institute of Health it contains an analysis of the data of the Covid infection in Italy and of the effectiveness of vaccines against the virus. The Sars-Cov-2 increases its stroke in a certain age group, that between 6 and 11 years, for which the green light for the drug is expected.

Covid, how the epidemic in Italy changes: hospitalizations among children increase

In the period from 8 to 21 November 2021, they were reported 31,365 positive cases among the smallest. Of these 153 have been hospitalized, e 3 in intensive care.

The ISS highlights that since the second week of October there has been a greater increase in the incidence in this age group compared to the rest of the school-age population. The rate also increases hospitalization in the under 3 age group, over 2 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants.

Covid, 12 times lower risk of ending up in intensive care with the vaccine

The most important data, however, are those concerning the anti Covid vaccines. In the last month, the rate of intensive care among the unvaccinated is 6.7 per 100 thousand, while in those vaccinated for less than 6 months it is a 0.54 for 100 thousand. That is to say 12 times lower.

It should be emphasized that 6 months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness in preventing any sinomatic or asymptomatic form of Covid-19 decreases from 72% to the 40%.

However, the ability of the drug to prevent severe forms of the disease, which passes from 91% upon completion of the vaccination cycle at81% more than six months after the second dose.



Virgil News | 27-11-2021 11:45



New Covid variant "Omicron" from South Africa, the opinion of experts from Crisanti to Bassetti

Photo source: ANSA

New Covid variant “Omicron” from South Africa, expert opinion from Crisanti to Bassetti

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What happens to someone who eats eggs with cholesterol? Here are the consequences

3 weeks ago

What happens to those who eat pizza and drink beer for the heart and high blood sugar? Incredible

3 weeks ago

Two new areas equipped for fitness thanks to a tender

2 days ago

They could lower cholesterol and keep these 3 tasty and nutritious drinks healthy

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button