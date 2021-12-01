“Positive at Covid before confrontation with Biden”: the revelation of the former loyalist against Trump

Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first televised confrontation against Joe Biden. The fourth and final chief of staff of the former president reveals it in a new book, Mark Meadows. As reported by the Guardian, Meadows also writes that although he knew that every candidate was required “ to test negative for the coronavirus within seventy-two hours from the start time of the debate, nothing would have prevented [Trump] to go out there “The debate was held in Cleveland, on September 29 last year, but Trump and his wife Melania announced that they had Covid only a few days later, on October 2. According to what was reconstructed at the time by various media, the two were infected. by Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest associates, who fell ill on a trip to Air Force 1. On October 5, the former president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The book of Meadows and those revelations about the former president

The memoir of Mark Meadows, The Chief’s Chief, will be published next week by the conservative publishing house All Seasons Press. The former chief of staff of The Donald recalls that the news of the positivity of the former president was a shock to the White House that had just organized a triumphant ceremony in the Rose Garden for the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. It was September 26, three days before the confrontation with Joe Biden. Meadows recalls that the head of the White House in those days looked like “ a bit tired “and he had a mild cold. That day Trump and his associates were headed to Middletown, Pennsylvania, when news of the former president’s positivity spread. The anti-Covid test was repeated and Donald Trump luckily tested negative for the swab. A that point everyone in the tycoon’s circle assumed it was a false positive.

The “yellow” on the positivity of the former president