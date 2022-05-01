Positive at Covid, goes to Mc Drive: convicted by criminal decree – Chronicle

Ravenna, 1 May 2022 – Sandwiches hot were already in the bag ready to be taken away and bitten. But that sentence that the customer had uttered in full mouth to the cashier when paying, left very little room for imagination: “Disinfected well because I’m positive “. Nor was there a need to add positive to what: but of course the COVID-19.

A situation that cost a no-vax 51 years old, a criminal decree of conviction equal to a fine of 4,750 euros (with suspended sentence). Yes, because ours is not generally suspected of being positive because of an unspecified malaise, no no. On that 12 January he knew very well that his immune system was fighting against the virus responsible for covid-19: and despite this he had decided to go and buy his favorite sandwiches at McDrive in Ravenna.

The certainty of risk of contagion it had arrived with the obligation to stay at home that the Ausl Romagna had imposed on him on the previous January 3 precisely to prevent the 51-year-old from spreading the disease. And having paid no attention to this provision meant for him to land on the granite quay of criminal complaints. That is to violate a royal decree on public health written in 1934.

To brush up on the law, another decree came up, this time in 2020, which in the middle of the pandemic, just to put things in order, established that those who violate positive the obligation of quarantine, must answer for the norm conceived in ’34, provided that his conduct does not constitute a more serious crime. Fortunately, the cashier or her colleagues must not have been infected with dominoes because of the compulsive positive sandwich: here then the final punishment was attested to the after all myths consequences that we know.

The investigating judge Andrea Galanti, who imposed it, calculated it as follows: there are 4 months of arrest of basic penalty and 500 euros of fine but considering 75 euros per day of conversion from prison to monetary, 9,500 euros of fine are obtained which, reduced by the rite, become 4,750. A figure that, were to be paid, would correspond to about a year of sandwiches and drinks consumed every day for an amount of 13 euros (and a one-off even a tip of 5 euros would be left over).

Sure: ours could object within 15 days. But we are running out since the decree was notified to him almost a couple of weeks ago. And the move could be legally counterproductive for him: the decree would be canceled but then the 51-year-old would automatically find himself on trial. And once here, it is not certain that the judge cannot sentence him to far greater penalties than the one collected up to now.