Positive at Covid in the hall, the Massimo cinema closes for 3 days

TURIN. There was a positive viewer at Covid 19 among the audience who filled the halls of the Massimo yesterday. For this reason, the cinema in via Verdi 18 closes its doors for three days. Doors barred, in particular, from 6 to 8 December, therefore today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. A necessary stop to allow the sanitation of the premises (i.e. entrance, halls, toilets and corridors), as stated in the note published a few minutes ago on the cinema website.

Programming skipped

So skip the programming of the next few days, including today’s, which included the screening of two films, “X-men, days of a future past”, the last chapter of the saga with Hugh Jackman, and “Re Ganchio”, directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis, film presented in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Yesterday at the Massimo the reruns of sixteen films presented during the last edition of the Turin Film Festival were screened.

The new requirements

From today (until January 15), to enter the cinema, it is necessary to be in possession of the Super green pass, a green certification that can only be obtained by those who are vaccinated with at least two doses or those who have recovered from covid (unlike the basic green pass , which is also obtained with a negative molecular buffer or with a rapid buffer). Until yesterday, however, you could access the rooms – including those in via Verdi – with a basic green pass, noting your data at the entrance, that is, name, surname and telephone number. “The kind public is warned that, following the verification, on Sunday 5 December, of a case of positivity to covid-19, the Cinema Massimo will close for three days to allow adequate sanitation of all the premises and correct compliance with the health protocol – the note on the site -. Programming will resume regularly on Thursday 9 December“.