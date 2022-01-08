“Positive at Covid on December 16”

The defensive memory of the defenders of the Serbian tennis player: “Medical exemption was requested for this”

The n.1 in world tennis Novak Djokovic was exempted from vaccination against Covid-19 because contracted the virus in December: his lawyers announced it. “The date of the first positive test for Covid was recorded on December 16, 2021”, reads a document filed with the federal court, which seeks to overturn the refusal of his visa to enter Australia and participate in the Australian Open tennis. . The judges will decide on Monday morning.

Djokovic (already positive a first time in June 2020) – added his lawyers – has asked to be transferred from the center where he was forced to stay in Melbourne in order to train before the Australian Open. Nole has been staying at the Center Park Hotel since his arrival in Australia despite his relocation requests.

In the letter sent by Tennis Australia to the tennis players, however, the deadline to submit the request for exemption medical it was December 10th, six days before the positivity of the number 1 in the world.

In the same period in which he would have known about the positivity, Djokovic he had taken part in two public events witnessed by some social posts. The first, participation in the presentation of the stamps dedicated to him by the Serbian post office, it took place precisely on December 16th according to the Instagram account of the Serbia post office while the tennis player had published a post about it the following day. The other is an event at the Novak Tennis Center, among the children and without a mask, of which photos have been published on December 17.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said today that she had spoken on the phone with the Australian foreign minister, with whom she had a “constructive” interview. “Until the final decision (on the appeal), Djokovic stays in the Park Hotel. We managed to get him to be provided with gluten-free food, that he has the equipment to train, they gave him a laptop and a sim card to allow him to be in contact with his family, “Brnabic told Belgrade private TV Pink. According to him, on the Australian side he noticed a “positive tone”. “The Serbian government is ready to give every possible guarantee that Djokovic is allowed to enter Australia, and the president (Aleksandar Vucic) is also involved in this”, added the premier.