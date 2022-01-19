Positive at Covid Parolin and Pena Parra. “Isolated, they’re fine”





The secretary of state, the cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, substitute for the General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, are positive for Covid. According to reports from the Press Office, Cardinal Parolin has mild symptoms while Archbishop Pena Parra is asymptomatic. Both, who had already received the third dose of the vaccine, are in solitary confinement in their apartments in the Vatican. Parolin and Pena Parra are among the main collaborators of Pope Francis. Cardinal Parolin underwent the test between Sunday and Monday.

The Vatican recently launched new measures against covid. Personnel without a valid green pass proving, exclusively, the state of vaccination or recovery from the virus cannot access the workplace. The legislation also extends to external collaborators, staff of external companies, visitors and users. The use of the FFP2 mask is mandatory in all closed places.

These are new rules – underlined a general decree signed by Cardinal Parolin last December – decided for “the continuation and worsening of the current health emergency situation and the need to adopt adequate measures to counteract it and guarantee its safe execution. activities”.

And just today the diocese of Arezzo, Cortona and Sansepolcro announced that the bishop, monsignor Riccardo Fontana, was infected. The bishop has undergone all three doses of the vaccine and his health is good: he would have very mild symptoms. “Therefore – explains the Curia -, according to the indications of the ASL and the trusted doctor, the Archbishop – whose general conditions do not arouse the slightest concern – faces the period of quarantine in his own home”.

From Lucca comes the news that the archbishop Paolo Giulietti, after taking a swab to participate in an event, yesterday he tested positive for Covid-19 but asymptomatic. and is in quarantine in his home in the Archbishop’s Palace.