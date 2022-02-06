positive at Covid the Australians who faced Constantini and Mosaner – OA Sport yesterday

Italy is daydreaming in the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini they have put in six consecutive victories, are at the top of the general classification with full points and they are already qualified for the semifinals. The Azzurri are in full battle to win a medal that would be historic, but now they tremble with fear.

The reason is soon to be said. There Australian couple, faced and defeated yesterday by our standard bearers in a reound robin match, it is tested positive for Covid-19. Positive buffer for Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, of course Mosaner and Constantini are alarmed as they played against us yesterday and they have nevertheless been in contact in some situations. The hope is that the representatives of the Bel Paese have not contracted the virus and that they can continue their five-circle adventure.

Italy will face China at 07.05 today, while the match against Sweden is scheduled for 13.05. These are round robin matches, crucial to outline the four admitted to the semifinals and the crossings of the knockout phase (to which our national team is already admitted). The semifinals are scheduled for 13.05 on Monday 7 Februarythe Azzurri are waiting to meet their opponent, hoping that there are no nasty surprises around the corner.

Photo: Lapresse