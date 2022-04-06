Positive at Covid, the rules change to get out of isolation

The rules change to get out of isolation after contracting Covid. If previously a certificate of recovery was needed, provided by authorized subjects including your own doctor, from April 1st an email with the report of a negative swab is sufficient. They explained it by the commissioner of the Fair, in response to a reader who had raised the problem through a report to PalermoToday.

“After 11 days closed at home due to positivity, I am finally negative – wrote the reader – but with the end of the state of emergency, from April 1, the results of the swab for the end of isolation are no longer sent to your doctor. to the Asp. But I have been waiting for days for the communication of the end of isolation. I try to contact those in charge, but nobody answers “. But after a few hours it was the Fair that contacted the reader explaining that “the legislation in force from 1 April 2022 provides for the release following a negative swab whose report must be sent to the e-mail address referticovid@asppalermo.org. Having complied with this obligation, no other fulfillment is due, either by the user or by the writer “.

Basically: just send the report of the negative swab by e-mail, which clearly must be carried out by an authorized person (Usca, pharmacy or accredited analysis laboratory), to be “free”. So you don’t have to wait for any answer to go back out and get your green pass back.

