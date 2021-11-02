“Positive at Covid”, what does not return – Libero Quotidiano





A shock, a scene from which it is really difficult to recover. The point is that a 51-year-old man died aboard a Pegasus plane coming from Turkey and bound for Germany. The man then tested positive for Covid: the flight attendants found him lifeless during the disembarkation of passengers.





According to the agency Anp, which cites what witnessed by some passengers, the flight attendants they noticed the body, in fact, during the landing maneuvers. As mentioned, the German was positive for the coronvirus and was defined as a subject at risk due to some previous pathologies.





The victim was traveling alone and probably for this reason no one gave the alarm, assuming he had just dozed off. He was also sitting near the window of the flight that connected Istanbul and Hamburg. The facts date back to last Wednesday, but news of them has only been made now. “The man was traveling alone, he had a window seat,” explained the police spokesman, as reported by the Der Spiegel. “He was with his head down and his eyes closed,” added the police spokesman, which is why he would have been taken as a sleeper.



