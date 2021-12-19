Positive at Covid: what to do and quarantine – Chronicle

Bologna, 19 December 2021 – I tested positive for Covid covid, what should I do? After how many days do I have to repeat the test? How do quarantine and isolation work? And in case of close contact with a positive? There are many questions that overlap in the mind. Especially these days of resurgence of the pandemic throughout Italy (and beyond). The escalation of infections and the yellow zone (and orange in some cases) upon arrival, they risk ruining the holiday season. And then we take care as we can. To try at least not to be caught unprepared, here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions related to covid in the midst of this fourth wave.

FOCUS / All the rules of the yellow zone – Emilia Romagna yellow zone: when it clicks. Veneto and Marche, orange risk – Covid, the Emilia Romagna bulletin of 19 December

I am positive for Covid, what to do?

In case of outcome positive of the swab it will be necessary to wait for clinical healing and then perform a molecular test after at least 3 days without symptoms (not considering the alterations of smell and taste). If the molecular test will turn out negative the person will be able to return to the work, otherwise the isolation will continue.

In case of further positive finding of the diagnostic test performed after 10 days from the onset of symptoms or from the positive swab in the asymptomatic, it is advisable to repeat the test after 7 days (17th day).









Who is a close contact?

By ‘close contact’ we mean a person who lives in the same house as a Covid case, has had direct physical contact (for example a handshake), direct contact (face to face) at a distance of less than 2 meters and at least 15 minutes a person who has been in a closed environment (for example classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) without a mask. Or a person who has traveled seated on a train, plane or any other means of transport within two places in any direction with respect to a Covid case and a healthcare professional or other person providing direct assistance.

Third dose, which vaccine?

Quarantine, isolation and active surveillance: differences

Quarantine is carried out on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a covid, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases.

Isolation consists of separating coronavirus infected people as much as possible from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period.

Active surveillance is a measure during which the public health worker contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions.









Vaccinated covid quarantine, how many days it lasts

The Higher Institute of Health together with the Ministry of Health have shortened the time of quarantine, making the double track for vaccinated and unvaccinated. The circular has reduced the quarantine (which is triggered only for those who have had close contact with a positive and therefore with higher risk exposure) to seven days for the vaccinated, with a cycle completed for at least 14 days.

Quarantine not vaccinated

For those who are not vaccinated, the duration remains 10 days. In both cases, re-entry into the community requires a molecular or antigen test with a negative result. Otherwise the quarantine period always lasts 14 days. In the event of close contact with a Covid positive, quarantine is not triggered only for healthcare personnel for whom only active surveillance is required.

Third dose: when to do it and when it works

I am vaccinated, I had contact at risk: what to do

High-risk asymptomatic contacts (close contacts) of confirmed covid cases, if they have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, can return to the community after a quarantine of at least 7 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which it is performed a negative molecular or antigen test.

If it is not possible to perform a molecular or antigen test between the 7th and the 14th day, it can be considered end the quarantine period after at least 14 days from the last exposure to the case, even in the absence of a diagnostic test.

Low-risk asymptomatic contacts, if they have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, must not be subjected to quarantine, but must continue to maintain the common sanitation measures: wear a mask, physical distancing, frequently sanitize hands, follow good respiratory hygiene practices.









End of quarantine: what to do to get back to work

At the end of the quarantine period, 14 days if not vaccinated and 7 if vaccinated, if no symptoms have appeared, you can return to work and the period of absence is covered by the certificate.

If symptoms develop during the quarantine period, the Department of Public Health will carry out the swab. In case of positive result, it will be necessary to wait for clinical recovery and perform a molecular test after at least 3 days without symptoms. If it turns out you can go back to work, otherwise you will continue the isolation.

What should I do if the ASL has not yet contacted me

While waiting to be contacted by the Prevention Department of the territorially competent ASL, it is possible to contact your general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice or to the continuity of assistance (former medical guard), who will be able to provide specific indications on how to proceed to contact the Asl of reference, or to the regional toll-free numbers activated to respond to requests for information regarding the measures adopted for the containment and management of the emergency, which can be consulted on the website of the Ministry of Health or on the websites of the individual Regions. For further information, contact the Ministry of Health on the free public utility number 1500, active 24/7.







