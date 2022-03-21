Positive at Covid: what to do, the updated guide – Chronicle

Bologna, 21 March 2022 – With the diffusion of the variant Omicron 2also in Emilia-Romagna the infections from Covid are rising even if, fortunately, the percentage does not seem to vary hospitalized. According to the latest survey byHigher Institute of Healthhe passed it Omicron and in the region it concerns the 58.3% of the cases detected.

The Omicron 2 variant is very contagious and the increase in cases is proof, but it is not that aggressive. “It can relapse in 3-4% of cases. Omicron compared to Delta, according to a study published in ‘Cell’, produces a number of antibodies ten times lower, it is somehow capable of striking multiple times even at close range. The infections will still grow but there will be no severe forms “, he specifies Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. And he calms down: “The vaccination cycle with the booster dose is not punctured by the Omicron 2 variant, but in Italy we have many who have had two vaccine doses and then the disease. If it is true that with Omicron 2 there is a ten times lower immune response , perhaps it is worthwhile for these people to take the third dose even after natural infection. Perhaps older people with comorbidities even after having Omicron should take the third dose. “

Swabs in the pharmacy: now they are paid

For those struggling with Covid or presumed contagions, there is something new in Emilia Romagna since yesterday: the antigenic swabs administered in the pharmacy they come back for a fee. Instead they will remain freeat the cost of the regional health service, i isolation and quarantine shutdown test (antigenic or molecular) performed in Healthcare companies.

However, it will be possible to continue to carry out the tests in pharmacy at a cost of 15 euros but, remember that only who he is can do them asymptomatic for at least three days. Further changes will come into effect from April 1st. From that date the commissioner structure will no longer be operational and, consequently, it will no longer be possible to run the pharmacy rapid tampons at controlled prices for the 12-18 year range who, up to that date, pays only eight euros because the remaining seven were made available by the commissioner for the pandemic emergency.

Likewise, they will no longer be freegiven that previously they were paid by the commissioner, the tampons in the pharmacy reserved for people exempt from Covid vaccination.

However, nothing changes for self-test introduced by the Region for people with health care in Emilia-Romagna and who have completed the anti Covid vaccination with the booster dose. They can continue to use the Electronic health record to communicate the result of the self-test and thus establish the beginning and the end of the isolation in case of positivity. The list of quick antigenic swabs that you can use on your own is available on the Region’s website at the web address https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/tamponi-autotesting, and is continuously updated. Those who do not fall into this category (people with health care in Emilia-Romagna and who have completed the Covid vaccination with the booster dose), must contact the doctor to report the case to the Public Health Department. The interested party will consequently be contacted by the Ausl to book the diagnostic swab. If successful, the home isolation procedure will be initiated.

What to do in case of contagion or suspected contagion

To verify the positivity to Covid, a antigenic swab made in pharmacies or authorized laboratories. You are no longer prompted to perform a confirmatory molecular buffer. The positive outcome of the antigenic swab comes communicated directly to the Ausl by pharmacies or accredited laboratories. With the successful communication, the cases are taken over by the Department of Public Health.

In case of positivity detected with a rapid nasal antigenic self-test, the citizen must contact his own doctor who reports the case to the Department of Public Health. The interested party will consequently be contacted by the Ausl to book the diagnostic swab. If successful, the home isolation procedure will be initiated.

Home isolation

The behaviors to be followed and the home isolation provision are communicated to the infected through health records and text messages. In the following days, the Ausl, with a second smscommunicate the appointment to undergo the “Healing pad” within the times provided for by current legislation. The duration and modalities of the period of isolation, for the moment, are still differentiated according to your own vaccination status:

for the unvaccinated or vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period

or vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period for the vaccinated with 3rd dose booster or who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days and for less than 120 days recovered isolation lasts 7 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period

In case of symptoms, the final test will have to be performed after 3 days from the disappearance of symptoms. If the first healing pad is successful, an additional pad can be booked 7 days later. In all cases, if the final swab continues to test positive, it can still be done come out of isolation after 21 dayswithout confirmation tests, provided, however, that no symptoms have occurred in the last week.

The healing pads

Antigenic or Molecular Healing Pads can be reserved via the Electronic Health Record at the pharmacy (only if you are asymptomatic) or in one of the Ausl offices. In this case the buffers are the responsibility of the Health service. L’negative outcome concludes the isolation (The certificate of recovery is therefore not necessary). Waiting to receive the certificate of recovery from the Ausl, the negative test result can be exhibited by the citizen during any checks.

Healing certificates and Super green healing pass

The certificate of healing, following the negative result of the tampon, is issued within 48 hours and is available on the electronic health record. If the swab is carried out in a pharmacy or in private laboratories, the certificate comes issued in a longer time. The healing certificate is then sent to the Ministry of Health which subsequently issues the new authcode for the green healing pass. The negative result of the swab can be used for any checks, pending the certificate of healing and the green pass.

Forty

There forty is a measure intended for close contacts of a Covid positive person and aims to monitor any symptoms and immediately identify new cases. There is currently a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated

Forty 5 days with negative molecular or antigenic buffer at the end of the period for: close contacts not vaccinated or who have not completed the primary vaccination course or who have completed the primary vaccination course for less than 14 days, for those who have completed the primary course or who have recovered from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 120 days without having received the booster dose

with negative molecular or antigenic buffer at the end of the period for: or who have not completed the primary vaccination course or who have completed the primary vaccination course for less than 14 days, for those who have completed the primary course or who have recovered from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 120 days without having received the booster dose Quarantine does not apply for people asymptomaticwhich they received the booster dose, who completed the primary vaccination course within the previous 120 daysor recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection within the previous 120 days, but 5 days of self-surveillance with obligation to use FfP2 mask for at least 10 days from the last exposure to the case. A rapid or molecular antigen test is expected to be carried out in the event of symptoms appearing.

If symptoms appear

However, at the first appearance of symptoms, it is necessary to contact your doctor or pediatrician to request theexecution of the tampon. If negative but still symptomatic, the swab should be repeated on the 5th day following the last close contact had with the positive person. Also in this case it is necessary to contact your doctor or pediatrician to request the execution of the swab.

The antigenic end-of-quarantine swabs can be booked via the Electronic Health Record at one of the Ausl offices. In this case the swabs are paid by the Health Service.