Positive bags, Piazza Affari lively after Fitch on Italy. New collapse for Evergrande

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets on the rise, following the ups and downs of last week caused by the discovery of the Omicron variant and by fears of rising inflation. On Friday, December 3, disappointing data on the labor market were released in the United States: in November only 210,000 new jobs were created in the non-agricultural sector, while analysts had predicted a more than double increase. The unemployment rate, however, dropped to 4.2% from 4.6% and hit a new low during the pandemic and the participation of the increased to 61.8%. The data on job creation leads investors to think that the Fed is forced to maintain an accommodative policy, not anticipating the times for a

increase in interest rates, despite the surge in inflation which, in recent days, even the number one of the US central bank, Jerome Powell, has defined as no longer transitory.

On the health front, the words of the White House adviser Anthony Fauci gave a sigh of relief. While calling for caution, the expert said that “there are encouraging signs on the symptoms of the Omicron variant and the severity of the disease”. According to a study, Omicron was born from the union of Covid with the genetic material of the cold virus, becoming less dangerous.

In Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB is up well after theFitch agency it raised its sovereign debt rating by one level from ‘BBB-‘ to ‘BBB’. Stable for the BTp / Bund spread. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (IT0005436693) and the

German stock of the same duration started the session at 130 basis points, the same level as Friday’s closing. The ten-year BTp yield was also unchanged, equal to 0.93 per cent.

Evergrande knocked out on the stock exchange, missing reimbursement of $ 82.5 million



The Chinese group Evergrande It has yet to repay $ 82.5 million (€ 73 million), according to financial agency Bloomberg. On Friday, the group said it may not be able to meet its financial obligations. Consequently, Evergrande’s leaders were convened by the Chinese authorities. Shares of Evergrande lost more than 19% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HANG SENG). Sunshine 100 is another Chinese company active in the real estate sector under pressure: the group has

warned that it is “unable” to repay a loan. Sunshine 100

it is not a major player in China, but its difficulties highlight concerns about the real estate sector, a key sector for the growth of the world’s second largest economy. In a statement sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sunshine 100 said it was unable to honor a $ 170 million rebate.

(150.6 million euros) overdue the day before, in addition to interest.

Hong Kong stock exchange bad for real estate and tech



Technology down on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to the tug-of-war between Chinese companies listed in the United States with American regulators which, due to the tightening of the requirements for listed companies, is leading several companies to withdraw from US lists. The fear that this trend could strengthen is pushing down the shares of many tech stocks listed on Asian markets. Among the stocks under pressure there is Alibaba which also indicated a reorganization of the e-commerce activities and indicated a new CFO (Toby Xu in place of Maggie Wu).