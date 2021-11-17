Positive debut for VanEck Bitcoin | All about the first day of quotes

Yesterday was the debut for the third US Bitcoin ETF – by one of the most important fund managers in the world, VanEck. All within a day very turbulent for the market, with $ BTC which is back in share of $ 60,000, lost again overnight.

Despite the worst possible timing for the debut of this new Bitcoin-themed financial product, already significant capital has been raised, at least compared to what was reasonable to expect in such a situation.

Fair opening performance – nearly $ 10 million sold

Less than other Bitcoin ETFs, but that was to be expected

THE detractors from Bitcoin in our opinion, they gave an incorrect reading of what happened yesterday with the quotation at CBOE of the third Bitcoin ETF of the history of United States. Volumes, it was predictable, were lower than those of the previous two, which actually occurs whenever the same asset goes out. new ETF products.

However during the day they almost changed hands 38,400 shares of the fund, which at the first market close it could count on 9.6 million dollars of assets under management. Low marketcap? For now, yes, but we are talking about a fund that is operational and purchasable on its own 24 hours, for which VanEck’s massive partner network hasn’t moved yet – and which is nonetheless the third in about 1 month to hit the market.

Our reading is the opposite of what we have seen written by many detractors of Bitcoin: it was an excellent result, particularly during a day of strong decline for the price of $ BTC, which certainly did not entice the market to increase or initiate its exposure on this asset.

Another complicated day for Bitcoin begins

Another complicated day for the cryptocurrency sector, with lateral movements that have brought the entire sector back to the values ​​of more than 1 week ago. While the usual prophets of doom keep talking about bear market, not giving any kind of plausible reason for this reading, we believe we are facing a classic phase of chop, during which the attempt of large investors will be to subtract, inexpensively, satoshi to small investors.

We will certainly have to exercise the utmost caution, considering it as a provisional channel $ 58,000 And $ 62,000, supports and resistances that are more psychological than technical, but which could open up new scenarios. We will continue to monitor the situation, aware of the fact that we are facing a phase that is not yet as dark as many would like. Reiterating, in closing, the short, medium and long term targets.