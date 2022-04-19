Positive Dragons at Covid, stop to missions in Africa

His schedule was full of institutional commitments inside and outside Italy, but Mario Draghi was forced to delete the pages relating to the last few days. The Prime Minister is in fact the result positive for Covid-19, but asymptomatic.

The upcoming missions in Africa however, they are too important to be canceled, requiring a change during the race. They will be representing the Italian government abroad two ministers. While the premier will have to stay isolated in his country home in Città della Pieve (Perugia), where he had joined his family in recent days to spend the Easter holidays.

Missions in Africa: who will replace Draghi, where and why

Leading the Italian delegation in the institutional missions in the Republic of Angola and in Republic of the Congoplanned for Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 Aprilwill be the ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani. The confirmation came directly from sources of the Executive.

The stage in Mozambique. The reason for the trips falls within the “Gas tour” organized by Palazzo Chigi in Africa and concerns the signing of new purchase contracts (here we explain what Italy risks with Russia’s stop to supplies). Italy aims to obtain from the three African countries about 50% of the energy currently guaranteed by Putin by 2023.

By winter it will be necessary fill the storages to cope with the cold months and, within two or three years, get rid of dependence on Russia. Not only that: the plans of the Executive also provide for a push and a simplification for the energies renewable.

Draghi’s trip to Algeria

In recent days, Draghi had gone to Algeria to sign the first (and most important) agreement with a major fuel supplier through the Transmed pipeline. The agreement ensures a package of 9 billion cubic meters of additional supplies (but we should really buy gas from Algeria: the answer here).

Another contract, from 3 billion cubic meters more of LNG (there how many liquid gas stocks does Italy have), was signed byEni in Egypt. The move, however, has fueled tensions within the majority, due to the affair of themurder of Giulio Regeni and the related “stonewalling” opposed by the Egyptian government.

In an interview with Corriere della Serathe premier stated: “We no longer want to depend on Russian gas, because economic dependence must not become political subjection. We need to diversify energy sources and find new suppliers “(that’s how much money we pay Putin every day for Russian gas).

The premier hit by the Omicron 3 variant?

Although asymptomatic, Mario Draghi naturally ended up at the center of the debate due to his condition. According to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascointerviewed by Rai Radio 1the premier may have been infected with the Omicron 3 variant.

The Prime Minister will now have to pass 7 days in isolation. Pregliasco did not spare his advice to Draghi: “He should take some anti-inflammatories twice a day, even if it is asymptomatic. The vaccine is effective on severe forms, while the coverage has some reduction over the months, so much so that even healing does not guarantee protection for life “.