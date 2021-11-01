Positive European stock exchanges, Milan at its highest for 13 years. Spread above 130 – Economy

Positive sitting for Piazza Affari which touches the highs of the last 13 years: the Ftse Mib index closed up 1.23% at 27,206 points.

The equity markets of the Old Continent are all positive: Madrid was the best stock market of the day with a final rise of 1.3%, followed by Paris (+ 0.9%), Frankfurt and London (+ 0.7%). Cautious Amsterdam, which closed with marginal growth of 0.1%. The Euro stoxx 600 index, which brings together the main European stocks, concluded to touch 479 points, its all-time high, confirming the current moment of strength of the share lists.

Also good New York, on Wall Street a record at the start of trading with the Dow Jones which touches 36,000 points. The optimism on the economic recovery and on the quarterly reports pushed the American markets.

in the meantime the spread between BTP and German Bund remains above the threshold of 130 points. The differential now scores 133 points. The ten-year yield is 1.229%.