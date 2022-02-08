Positive exchanges, the spread cools. Mps rebounds at Piazza Affari

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges are moving up, waiting for news on the moves of central banks after the ECB, in addition to the Fed, has opened up to a possible increase in the cost of money more quickly than expected. A prospect, in any case, apparently already “digested” well by the markets of the Old Continent after the reverse on Friday, with the exception of Milan which paid the spread effect. With this in mind, the key appointment of the week is with the data on US inflation for January: key to understanding what path the Fed will take this year for monetary tightening.

The president of the ECB, Christine LagardeSpeaking to the European Parliament, on Monday he tried to ease the tensions on the markets, stressing that monetary policy adjustments will be “gradual” and that any rate hikes will only occur once the asset purchase program has ended.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

The quarterly season in Milan is starting. Bounces Mps

The quarterly season begins at Piazza Affari with Bper and Banco Bpm which, while waiting for the accounts, earn half a percentage point; purchases in general on banks while Saipem, Diasorin and Leonardo – Finmeccanica are trying to rebound, all in solid rise. At the end of the Banca Generali price list. Outside the main basket, MPS celebrates its 2021 accounts with net profit of over 600 million, the best result in six years, and the change at the top on Monday 7 February.

The BTp / Bund spread cools down and returns below 160 points

The tension on the spread on the MTS telematic secondary market calms down. After the first few beats above 160 basis points, the spread with the Bund narrows and yields fall again in the wake of purchases on Italian bonds. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German maturity is indicated at 159 basis points from the 158 points at the end of the vigil after hitting 162 points in the very first trades. The Italian 10-year yield is 1.83% (1.81% the yield indicated at the closing on Monday).

Tokyo stock market, sitting slightly up (+ 0.1% Nikkei)

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a marginal rise a session that started with a positive tone despite the lack of ideas from the Wall Street ending. According to the operators, the assessments on the quarterly results of Japanese listed companies, the US-Japan steel agreement and the decline in the yen against the dollar favored the good start at the start. The Nikkei index, up by more than half a percentage point at the start, then closed at 27,284 points, up 0.1 percent. The Japanese market has reacted positively to the agreement between Washington and Tokyo according to which the United States will remove additional customs duties on an important share of Japanese steel imports. The additional customs duties on Japanese steel, as well as on imports from other countries, were imposed by the Trump administration in the summer of 2018.