positive first impressions, IGN USA played it

IGN USA has got to rehearse exclusively for four hours a build of Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to Aloy’s adventures out February 18th on PS4 and PS5. What are your first impressions of the new Guerrilla game?

The IGN USA reporter reports very positive feedback on his experience, in fact Guerrilla Games worked on improving various aspects of Horizon Zero Dawn, for example, exploration seems to enjoy greater freedom, the combat system is more varied and in general the game world presents many new activities and life forms. The already known game mechanics have also been improved, the author of the test mentions for example the climbing and the Focus, in addition to the energy shield.

However, we don’t want to spoil the surprise, if you are interested in reading the full test you can find the link to IGN USA below in the source. To find out more, we refer you to our exclusive interview with the developers of Horizon Forbidden West, the team has deepened with us some details about the history, the tribes and the new characters that populate the world of the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West releases on February 18th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5available in physical and digital format on PlayStation Store.