Sports

Positive footballer at Covid: Germany in quarantine | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The player’s name was not disclosed, but he was vaccinated and asymptomatic. Bierhoff: “We increase anti-virus measures”

The German national team is in quarantine for a case of Covid. With an official statement, the Football Association has informed, that in the retreat where the Germany is preparing the two qualifying matches for the World Cup, against Liechtenstein and Armenia, the tests to which players and staff have been subjected have revealed a positivity in the team: the player was vaccinated and is currently asymptomatic.

Automatically, the local health authorities ordered the quarantine isolation of the team, and in particular of four teammates who had had contact with the positive player. The rest of the group, the federation said, is continuing its preparation for the double engagement.

An alarm signal, which has again raised attention to the problem of infections, not only in sport. “The number of Coronavirus infections is increasing nationwide and even if this positivity is bitter on the eve of two World Cup qualifying matches, health comes first: this is why we are increasing anti-Covid measures,” he said. Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams of Germany.

However, the Germans are already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sarri-Luis Alberto, the magic of the new Lazio is in an embrace

1 day ago

Swimming, European short course: Martinenghi d’oro, Paltrinieri, Zazzeri and Panziera argento, Bianchi di bronze

5 days ago

AGRESTI: “Roma-Milan? The Giallorossi can win”

1 week ago

Keylor Navas suffers two goals and there are those who invoke Gianluigi Donnarumma

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button