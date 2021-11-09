Positive footballer at Covid: Germany in quarantine | News

The player’s name was not disclosed, but he was vaccinated and asymptomatic. Bierhoff: “We increase anti-virus measures”

The German national team is in quarantine for a case of Covid. With an official statement, the Football Association has informed, that in the retreat where the Germany is preparing the two qualifying matches for the World Cup, against Liechtenstein and Armenia, the tests to which players and staff have been subjected have revealed a positivity in the team: the player was vaccinated and is currently asymptomatic.

Automatically, the local health authorities ordered the quarantine isolation of the team, and in particular of four teammates who had had contact with the positive player. The rest of the group, the federation said, is continuing its preparation for the double engagement.

An alarm signal, which has again raised attention to the problem of infections, not only in sport. “The number of Coronavirus infections is increasing nationwide and even if this positivity is bitter on the eve of two World Cup qualifying matches, health comes first: this is why we are increasing anti-Covid measures,” he said. Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams of Germany.

However, the Germans are already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.