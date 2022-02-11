positive for a drug that brings more blood to the heart. The case of the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

The Vastarel, to which the Russian champion who tested positive improves the performance, offers an unfair advantage over the opponents and is bad for the health of those who are healthy: everything you need to know

Why should a 15-year-old champion of figure skating in Olympic form take a drug that treats angina, and should be dosed with extreme care on patients in serious conditions, if she does not have angina? And why the trimetazidine, active ingredient of Vastarel to which Kamila Valieva was found positive, considered heavy doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency? Because it combines the three requirements that define a product as doping: it improves performance, offers an unfair advantage over opponents and is bad for the health of those who are healthy.

Vastarel intervenes in the energy metabolism of the cell exposed to hypoxia or ischemia and prevents the drop in intracellular rates, says the package leaflet of the drug, which is sold only upon presentation of a medical prescription. A sick person prevents dangerous reductions in blood flow to the heart in a healthy one it improves it tout court: more blood to the heart during a violent effort (the gesture of the skater) means more resistance, reactivity and lucidity during jumps and pirouettes.

By preserving the energy metabolism in cells exposed to hypoxia or ischemia – the medical manuals recite – trimetazidine prevents a decrease in intracellular levels of ATP, thus ensuring the correct functioning of ion pumps and transmembrane sodium-potassium flow while maintaining cellular homeostasis.

Kamila e remains a phenomenon but the doubt that the quadruple jump she performs on the ice – first woman in the world – aided by a perfectly legitimate performance-enhancing drug.