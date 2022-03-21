positive for Covid in the Medicine ward, hospitalizations suspended for a few days

There are 5 cases of covid positivity registered in the Spoke Medicine Department of Castrovillari in total. Two belong to the nursing staff of the operating unit, while three are patients who are now in isolation in single rooms waiting to be transferred, according to the pathologies of admission, to hospital facilities equipped for hospitalization from Covid. But for now there is no particular alarm within the Spoke di Castrovillari garrison which has already activated the isolation and screening procedures on all the operators and patients of the ward affected by this which it is still premature to call a cluster.

The discovery of the first positive occurred over the weekend when a patient, already hospitalized with a necative swab at the entrance, was transferred to medicine from another ward. His positivity, found a few days after the first hospitalization, triggered the control protocol of the whole department, leading to the discovery of the other positives among patients and nurses.

But these infections would have no “relationship between them”, points out the medical director of the Spoke, Raffaele Cirone. “In the community there is a percentage of infected people – the head of the hospital clarified – which involves the risk of being able to hospitalize infected people who maybe when they come to the hospital have the virus in incubation which is then revealed during hospitalization. But our surveillance is very high: just think that the department that should be most at risk, such as the emergency room, has never closed for Covid “.

For now the situation is therefore under control and in the next few days, when the control swabs will be carried out on the health personnel and patients, the hospitalizations will return to being regular. The measure activated today is of protection in the interest of all.