“Positive Friday, we need to improve in qualifying”

It was a dark Friday that Ferrari spent on the renewed Abu Dhabi track. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz did not manage to shine in the fight with the other teams in the center of the group and concluded both FP1 and FP2 with the eighth and the ninth time trial.

What makes the situation in Yas Marina worrying for the Rossa is also the confirmation of the Alpine competitiveness.

If in the last round in Jeddah it was Esteban Ocon who surprised with a fourth place son of a crazy race and obtained after losing the final sprint against Valtteri Bottas, today the transalpine team managed to emerge also with Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard finished FP2 with the fifth fastest time, while Ocon entered between the two Mercedes with the second time in 1’24”034.

At the end of the session, however, Charles Leclerc did not appear particularly worried. The Monegasque, author of the eighth time in 1’24 ” 557, said he was very confident and satisfied with the race pace, while he admitted that in the qualifying simulation there is still work to be done on the SF21.

“It was a good day all in all. There is still some work to be done and we need to improve our pace, especially on the flying lap, but I think we are managing to put all the elements together. I must say, however, that the race pace was very solid and therefore I don’t see why we shouldn’t be as competitive in qualifying ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Curiously, at the end of this last Friday of free practice of the season, it was the gap remedied by the Monegasque both in FP1 and FP2 from the top: 8 tenths.

Charles did not pay attention, however, to the gap trimmed by Verstappen in the morning and by Hamilton in the afternoon and preferred to concentrate on the close fight he will have to face in the mid-table group.

“I’m not surprised to tell the truth. We are also not focused on that gap because when the time comes for qualifying they will put everything together and the gap will be different. Among other things, we are not fighting with them “.

“We are focusing only on ourselves and I must say that it was a positive day, especially as regards the race pace. Now we have to lay the foundations for tomorrow and have a great day ”.

Finally, Leclerc expressed his appreciation for the new layout of Yas Marina saying he was enthusiastic about the new Curva 9.

“I really liked the new track and I think it will be easier to overtake. Turn 9 is now much more exciting to ride, while I preferred the old turns 5, 6 and 7. But I think the new curve 5 design will help in overtaking and that’s a good thing. “