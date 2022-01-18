Positive hamsters at Covid in Hong Kong: 2 thousand will be killed

Ban on the sale and import of rodents



Health experts believe, in fact, that “an animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus cannot be excluded” and vice versa, although at the moment there is no scientific confirmation in this regard. During a press conference Leung Siu-fai, director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (Afcd), indicated two imports of hamsters from Holland on December 22 and January 7 as suspicious, announcing the ban on selling and importing rodents.

As explained by the health authorities, after a 23-year-old pet shop employee tested positive for the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, 178 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas were tested for coronavirus at the hospital. Little Boss pet shop and the associated warehouse in Causeway Bay. A hamster cage cleaner and a 67-year-old woman who visited the shop on January 8 also tested positive for the virus.

Decision taken for “public health concerns”



As announced by the director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (Afcd), one thousand hamsters from the Little Boss shop will be euthanized and another thousand rodents will be recovered from 34 other shops in Hong Kong. Leung pointed out that, after consulting with experts, the AFCD found the risk of contagion from the two hamster shipments to be relatively high. The decision to cull the animals was made out of “public health concerns,” said Thomas Sit, AFCD Deputy Director. “The Netherlands has not reported any coronavirus cases among hamsters in the last year,” Sit added, explaining that otherwise they would have notified the World Health Organization (WHO).