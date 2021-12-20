Positive Nadal at Covid, announcement on Twitter. The next programs

The Spanish champion tested positive on his return from the Abu Dhabi exhibition. His presence at the Australian Open was difficult: “I’m not having a pleasant time, but I expect to improve soon”

There is no peace for Rafa Nadal. The 35-year-old Majorcan fresh from the trip to Abu Dhabi tested positive at Covid. The Spanish champion announced it upon returning home through a tweet: “Hello everyone, I wanted to tell you that when I returned home after the Abu Dhabi tournament I tested positive for Covid. The positivity was found after a swab performed on my I’m back in Spain. We have undergone various checks in both Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, all negative until Saturday “.

Symptoms – Rafa would not be completely asymptomatic, from what he writes on social media: “I’m having very unpleasant moments but I hope to improve little by little. I’m in isolation at home and I have already warned all the people who have had contact with me. Of course I have to change the my calendar according to how the situation will evolve. I will be able to tell you soon what my decisions will be, thanks for the support and understanding “.

Distant Australia – At this point it will be very difficult to see the 20 Grand Slam champion at the Australian Open. Rafa, defeated by Murray and Shapovalov at the Abu Dhabi exhibition had already questioned his presence in Australia: “I have to see how my body reacts – said Nadal -. Returning to the field after more than 4 months was tiring. Not I want to risk getting hurt again. ”

