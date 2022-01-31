positive news from the Inland Revenue on extension for single-family homes

Revenue news regarding single-family homes and the 110% Superbonus.

The Revenue Agency has just published new guidelines relating to the superbonus on single-family homes. As we know, the super bonus has become rather complex for single-family homes in this 2022. While for other types of properties the super bonus will continue for years, for single-family homes the deadline was really tight. Then came the extension to 31 December 2022. The limit of the ISEE initially envisaged was skipped. But the extension until the end of 2022 always means that by 30 June at least 30% of the works have been completed. But now the new guidelines on the extension come from the Revenue. Before seeing them, however, there is a useful clarification to make. We are well aware that now everything is made much more complicated by the squeeze on the assignment of credit. In fact, with only one credit transfer possible, many construction sites, including single-family houses and houses, risk getting into trouble. According to Ance, many of these construction sites are in danger of being blocked due to the limit and this is frightening many.

How is 30% calculated?

But let’s get to the news on the calculation of 30% of the works. With these new guidelines, taxpayers will be able to orient themselves on the deadline of 30 June 2022. What is clarified by the revenue agency is a very complex and important issue that is close to the heart of many. The 2022 super bonus for single-family units reaches the end of 2022 but as mentioned, the key element becomes 30% of the works completed by 30 June. The taxpayer with the revenue question asked what this famous 30% should be calculated on in practice. The Revenue Agency stressed that 30% must be calculated on the overall work carried out by the construction site and not just for those benefiting from the super bonus.

Therefore 30% of the total works completed and not 30% of the subsidized works: this is the criterion.

A useful and precious clarification for many.