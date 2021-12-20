Positive patients, all the info (tampons and hygiene rules) arrive through the “sms system” – How it works

The indications to the citizens positive to the covid and the appointments to carry out the swabs? Now they come via sms. The Parma Ausl uses a new method for the management and monitoring of all citizens who test positive for the coronavirus. It is a computerized system that makes contact tracing operations easier, faster and more effective, by sending messages directly to the mobile phones of the people concerned.

The most urgent information, therefore, is provided without the need to make telephone calls: each individual operator of the Department of Public Health (DSP) of the Ausl can thus manage a greater number of cases in a faster way.

“As of December 15, the covid positive people are in our territory 1,079 – explains the director of the Public Hygiene Service of the Ausl Silvia Paglioli – With the SMS system we can manage a significant part of them in a fluid way, speeding up the tracking activities: this innovation allows us to anticipate and slow down the spread of the virus more effectively. “

SMS SYSTEM, HOW IT WORKS – This service is active for all citizens, in cases managed by the DSP, when it is necessary to verify the positivity of the coronavirus with a molecular swab: a text message is sent to citizens indicating the date, time and place in which undergo the test. The outcome is then communicated with a second message. If this is positive, a third text message is sent in a short time, with information on the behaviors to be followed (isolation and quarantine, hygiene rules, household waste disposal, etc.) during the period of positivity and until recovery. In addition, in the text of the message, there will be a link: by connecting to this address, you will have access to a portal to provide some data, such as close contacts, the work or school environment, recently visited premises or means of transport. In this way, contact tracing operators will have access to very important information in the shortest possible time. The term of home isolation is also communicated via text message.

CERTIFICATES ON THE FSE OR VIA EMAIL – Nothing changes instead to have a copy of the report of the swab carried out or of the certificates of healing or end of quarantine. These documents can be viewed on your electronic health record (ESF): indicatively, the result is available in forty-eight hours. If it is not available in the dossier after five or six days from the date of the last swab performed, or for those who have not activated the ESF, it is possible to write to requestesiticovid@ausl.pr.it. The request must be accompanied by a photo or a scanned copy of the valid identity card of the person for whom the certificate is requested. All e-mails are taken care of, with a response time of approximately three working days.