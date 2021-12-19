“Positive result, it’s an important point. Penalty? I would have been angry too”

Masimiliano Alvini Perugia coach spoke at the press conference after the derby match: “For me it is a positive result. There remains the regret of having closed the first half with only one goal advantage. The goal we got from our mistake made it difficult for us to manage the second half. In the end it is a positive result that we accept, we will take what Good was done. Extraordinary performance in the first half, then we had a great chance at 1-1 that could change the game. For me it is an important point. “

The penalty could give an important turning point to the game: “De Luca is a penalty shooter, Iannarili knows how to save penalties. I tell Manuel that he will take the next penalty. He is a young boy, he may have influenced him during the match, but I want him to improve and grow under this point. of sight “.

A good Perugia in the first half, less in the second: why? “The goal taken after a minute and a half on our mistake, from that moment the game became complicated. We had it in total management. There are no other reasons. They left 4 attacking players. In quality and in one on one you can lose duels. They had more quality, then in the end I take the point, it’s positive. The draw is right. “

On the penalty: “Guida said it wasn’t a penalty, but I would have been angry too like they did.”