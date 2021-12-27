Positive Ruiz at Covid, Juve fans on alert: Is the ASL letter ready?

Call it a curse or a coincidence if you want, but Juve-Napoli is really destined to be a fruitful race of controversy and poisons. Also this year, as already happened last season on matchday three, Napoli finds itself with two positive players at Covid in view of the match in Turin with the bianconeri. Zielinski and Elmas the infected last time, when Napoli did not show up at the Allianz, blocked by ASL, and lost 3-0 at the table only to win the appeal and get a repetition of the game.

The precedent of Salernitana scares Juventus fans

To date the positives are Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, who was on vacation in Spain and is in solitary confinement. At the moment there are no official alarms but the turmoil at Juve has already started. There is the precedent of Salernitana, stopped by the ASL before the match against Udinese, who is very fresh and there is the fear that Napoli may press for a postponement even for the 4 absences related to the African Cup.

Juventus fans fear that the match will be postponed

Only speculations, for now, however, just enough to blow up social media: “Let’s get ready for a new, exciting, tarantella” or even: “Fabian Ruiz positive for Covid19. Consequently Juve-Napoli on January 6 will be postponed for a light year .. !!! ” and again: “The 4 Africans will also be missing, so better run for cover and warn ASL Napoli 1, a great ally in difficult moments”

There are those who write: “They are in a waning phase, they are terrified of coming to Turin and returning with yet another defeat and in my opinion the positive cases are inventing them to do like last year … skip the race and postpone it until when they will be better “or:” I would say that more will intervene ASL Seville 2 ″

The web is unleashed: “The ASL will postpone it until the end of the Africa Cup of Nations“And again:” Ruiz is in Spain if I’m not mistaken … .. zero risk of contagion unless he sends the virus to the rest of the team by letter. If they still find shortcuts and Juventus doesn’t take action, it means it’s a ridiculous club !! ” and finally: “But let’s repeat the first leg as we were missing several”

