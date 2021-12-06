Positive stock exchanges, spread stable after Fitch on Italy. Bitcoin under 48 thousand dollars

Evergrande knocked out on the stock exchange, missing reimbursement of $ 82.5 million



The Chinese group Evergrande It has yet to repay $ 82.5 million (€ 73 million), according to financial agency Bloomberg. On Friday, the group said it may not be able to meet its financial obligations. Consequently, Evergrande’s leaders were convened by the Chinese authorities. Shares of Evergrande lost more than 19% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HANG SENG). Sunshine 100 is another Chinese company active in the real estate sector under pressure: the group has

warned that it is “unable” to repay a loan. Sunshine 100

it is not a major player in China, but its difficulties highlight concerns about the real estate sector, a key sector for the growth of the world’s second largest economy. In a statement sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sunshine 100 said it was unable to honor a $ 170 million rebate.

(150.6 million euros) overdue the day before, in addition to interest.

Hong Kong stock exchange bad for real estate and tech



Technology down on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to the tug-of-war between Chinese companies listed in the United States with American regulators which, due to the tightening of the requirements for listed companies, is leading several companies to withdraw from US lists. The fear that this trend could strengthen is pushing down the shares of many tech stocks listed on Asian markets. Among the stocks under pressure there is Alibaba which also indicated a reorganization of the e-commerce activities and indicated a new CFO (Toby Xu in place of Maggie Wu).

Tokyo stock market, closing slightly down. Male Softbank



Slight drop for the Tokyo Stock Exchange due to fears of a future tightening of US monetary policy and the advance of the Omicron variant. The index Nikkei, which includes 225 major Japanese equities, closed down 0.36% at 27,927.37 points while the broader Topix index dropped 0.53% at 1,947.54 points. “We are in this contradictory situation where there are concerns about an increase in rates linked to the economic recovery (in the United States, ed), and at the same time fears about the effects of the Omicron variant on this same recovery” summarized Shoji Hirakawa of Tokai Tokyo. Research Institute. Stocks down Softbank after Didi Global, the Chinese Uber (of which the Japanese financial institution is the first partner), will leave the Wall Street list to go public in Hong Kong and after the United States FTC announced its intention to block the acquisition of Arm (controlled by Softbank) by Nvidia.

Tim is down in Milan, Banca Generali in the spotlight

In Piazza Affari Unicrediti, Nexi and many banks in evidence after Fitch. Telecom Italia down. the first shareholder Vivendi, as an alternative to the proposal of the KKR fund, proposes to guide the reorganization of the telecommunications group, opening up to the possibility that the network infrastructure passes under public control. Bene Generali: the Del Vecchio-Caltagirone-Fondazione Crt pact has reached 15.2% of the capital and, according to what has been reconstructed by Il Sole 24 Ore, is ready to illustrate its development strategy for the Trieste-based company after the management’s industrial plan which will be presented next week. The plans of the agreement on Banca Generali push the share of the asset management company.

Outside the Ftse Mib, Maire Tecnimont goes up after having obtained three contracts, for a total of 3.5 billion dollars, for the expansion of the Ruwais polyolefin plant in Abu Dhabi. Purchases on Cattolica Assicurazioni which, following the outcome of Generali’s takeover bid for the company with a consequent further improvement in Cattolica’s solvency margins, resolved to submit to the IVASS assessment the lack of the need to proceed with the execution of the second tranche of the share capital increase in option equal to 200 million euros. Anima Holding Holding also did well, with positive managed savings inflows of € 2.1 billion in November.

Oil in sharp rise, euro below 1.13 dollars



Oil prices are up sharply: in London, the February Brent barrel approaches $ 72 a barrel, while the January WTI expires around $ 68 a barrel. The exchange rate between the euro and the dollar fell, traveling below 1.13 (1.1297 on Friday at the close of the continental markets). At the weekend, Friday 11 December, US inflation data for November is expected.