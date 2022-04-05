“Positive students miss class days”

The road was thought to be starting to be downhill and instead despite the easing of restrictions against the COVID-19 you started last April, on the school front it is still full of chaos. Because if on the one hand the obligation to present the certificate of recovery from Covid-19 is completely void – and therefore neither principals nor professors can require medical certification for readmission purposes – it remains a problem for students who are positive but asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic on the activation of the Dad. Many of them are currently in some kind of limbo. As set out in the last decree of 24 March 2022, the schools received, at the hands of the Region, the new indications on the management of positive cases.

THE CIRCULAR

“Pupils in isolation due to Sars-Cov-2 infection can follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode – reads the letter sent to doctors and the Regional School Office – at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the student himself and their full compatibility with participation in integrated digital teaching ». What do you mean? “That I dean – explains Cristina Costarelli, head of the Newton Scientific High School and president of AssoPresidi of Lazio – I cannot activate the Dad for the positive student until I receive the doctor’s certificate but this in many cases, especially if the request of the families arrives to coincide with the weekend, late in arriving ». The moral is soon said: “Unless the principal proceeds of his own free will, in any case violating a law – continues Costarelli – he risks remaining in limbo for a few days” until essentially the certificate arrives at the school of the white coat. The category of doctors points out “the absurdity of the provision – insisted Alberto Chiriatti, deputy secretary of Fimmg, the Italian Federation of General Practitioners – because in the meantime the boy should be visited to certify his ability to follow the lessons as well as positive but then a day may not have symptoms that may appear the next day. ” To date, with the weekend in the middle, several families have asked their doctor for the certificate for the activation of Dad. “On Friday I had four students but the certificate – concludes Costarelli – arrived today (yesterday ed)”. The doctors, however, point out another factor: «These certificates are out of the ordinary – concludes Chiriatti – none of us naturally want to make a profit, but the professional could still ask for the payment of the certificate. We had to simplify the bureaucracy not to increase it to the detriment of families “.