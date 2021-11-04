Positive teacher, children stuck in school in quarantine: China is zero tolerance

The basic idea is that of zero tolerance. And the last episode causes discussion: students locked up in a school of Beijing because of the positivity of a teacher. There China does not allow half measures, now, in the fight against Covid. To report the fact, relaunched in these hours all over the world, is the Bbc: 35 pupils, between 7 and 12 years old, were detained for one night inside a school building because a member of the school staff – a teacher, it seems – was infected with the coronavirus.

The invitation to bring pillows and sheets

The boys would spend one night in quarantine, awaiting the results of the tests they were subjected to together with all the other children, teachers and school staff. The director of the institute would also have invited the parents of the students in question – according to local media – to bring pillows and sheets for their children, blocked awaiting the outcome of the tampons.

The strategy: zero tolerance, zero transmission

In China, the authorities are convinced that it is the only strategy capable of bearing fruit, in the short and long term, in the fight against Covid: zero tolerance it also means zero transmission of the virus. This is how the leading Chinese epidemiologist explained to the state television station “CCTV”, Zhong Nanshan: “It is a costly strategy, but it would be even more expensive to circulate the virus,” he added.