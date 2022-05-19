Positives and Predictions for Gemini in 2022

The new zodiacal cycle will begin on the day May 20, 10:23 pm, with the Sun pointing to the sign of Twins and bringing expansion to one of the most charismatic signs of the zodiac. Twins is the sign known for its power of communication and flexibility. He can be a good mediator, avoiding conflicts and finding solutions for everyone. Friendly and gentle, his greatest difficulty is overcoming the extreme curiosity that can lead to dispersion.

Intelligent, versatile, adaptable, diplomatic, good negotiator, good mediator, humorous, jovial and helpful. Creative, imaginative, often has the gift of speech. One of the best examples of the joviality of Twins is the film actor, director and producer Clint Eastwood who will turn 92 on May 31. Another example is Paul McCartney, who will turn 80 on June 18. Time passes, but they remain active and their minds are full of good ideas.

Their biggest difficulties are overcoming the tendency to want to do everything for everyone or to want to be everything to everyone, as they can be misinterpreted, passing as “false or liars”, when in fact, they just wanted to avoid conflicts.

In 2022 the planet Saturn will bring the chance to Twins better fix your ideas on what is really important. Geminis involved in studies, readings, writings, who want to finish projects they started and couldn’t finish, will have all the favors. Saturn will make them able to set goals and have a greater degree of commitment to life goals. They will show consistency, consistency and a greater dose of patience.

The sensitivity pointed out by Neptune it will help those in commerce or those in advertising, marketing or the arts. There is favoritism for public tenders and tests or certificates that leverage professional life.

The most favored area is professional life and Geminis who have planted good seeds will be able to reap good harvests. Projection, promotion and a lot of shine. New friendships, short trips and long trips. You will receive invitations to exercise the leadership, that is, they will not be able to stay on top of the fence, being forced to take a clear stand, without losing sympathy.

They will also be able to understand who the true friends and others who don’t deserve all your trust. They will know how to listen more than they talk so they can protect themselves from gossip and envy. All of this is part of a maturity process.

A positive moment for Geminis who want to set up their own business and the ideal is that they do not have partners, or that they are the majority, so that they can print their original way. But in the life financial should be careful not to get into debt. The best investments will be in studies, courses, tools to work in your career and improve your financial return.

Gemini are always very connected in the present moment, but 2022 and 2023 invite plan the future, combining intelligence and intuition. Good influences will help you to know how to deal with money better, avoiding reaching the end of the month without control over expenses.

At the love, it will be necessary to find companionship, affinities and avoid too intense involvements that could take your focus away from your goals. What Twins need in life together is trust, complicity, true partnership. There won’t be much time to devote to family of origin, but those who love Gemini will understand and have the necessary patience, as this is “their” moment.

THE health needs attention. Movement is key. If you don’t like traditional gymnastics, you should dance or walk every day. The ideal are the sports that help you make new friends while gaining vitality and balancing your metabolism.

Saturn it’s a maturing planet and it doesn’t matter what the age of the Gemini or Gemini is. They will show practicality and achieve their goals or receive rewards for all the work done previously.

Other famous Geminis: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Luiza and Yasmin Brunet, Bob Dylan, Camila Pitanga, Natalie Portman, Ivete Sangalo, Maria Fernanda Cândido.

