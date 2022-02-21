positives will no longer be forced to isolate themselves – El Financiero

People with COVID-19 in England they will not have a legal obligation to isolate themselves starting next week, as announced by the Government, within a plan of “living with COVID” which will probably also reduce diagnostic tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained that ending all legal restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus will allow people in Britain to “protect us without restricting our freedoms”.

“I’m not saying we abandon all precautions, but this is the time for everyone to regain their confidence,” Johnson told the BBC in an interview this Sunday.

“We have reached a stage where we believe a balance can be struck outside of state orders, of banning certain activities, imposing certain activities, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility,” he added.

However, some government scientific advisers They believed it was a risky move that could cause a spike in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against future more virulent variants.

Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the main opposition group, the Labor Party, accused Johnson of “Declare victory before ending the war.”

Johnson’s Conservative government in January lifted most of the virus restrictions in England, such as vaccination passports to enter venues and mandatory masks in almost all places except hospitals. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own health policies, have also lifted measures, albeit at a slower pace.

A combination of a high vaccination rate in Britain and the fact that the omicron variant causes less severe disease means that lifting measures will not lead to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. both are fallingalthough Britain still has the highest death toll in Europe after Russia, with more than 160,000 registered deaths.

In Britain, 85 per cent of people aged 12 and over have received two doses of vaccines and almost two thirds have received a booster dose.

The Government now indicates that it will remove “all remaining national COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms” within a “transition from government intervention to personal responsibility”.

What else will the ‘Living with COVID’ plan include?

The legal obligation to self-isolate for at least five days after testing positive for COVID-19 will be replaced by recommendations and coronavirus will be treated more like the flu by becoming endemic.

The new plan provides for vaccines and treatments to keep the SARS-CoV-2 virus at bay, although the government indicated that “surveillance and contingency systems will be maintained” if necessary.

“COVID will not suddenly go away and we have to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” said Johnson, who was expected to announce details of the plan next Monday in Parliament.

The announcement will be welcomed by many Conservative Party lawmakers, who considered the restrictions ineffective and disproportionate. It could also bolster support for Johnson among his party peers, who were considering an attempt to impeach him over scandals that included parties breaking quarantine during the pandemic, but scientists stress that much remains unknown about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that future variants could be more serious than the currently dominant omicron variant.

The New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the administration, said last week that the idea that viruses are getting milder “is a common misconception”. The milder omicron-associated illness “is probably a chance event” and future variants could be more severe or prevent current vaccines.

Epidemic modeling experts advising the government also warned that “sudden change, such as ending testing and isolation, has the scope to return to serious epidemic growth” if people abandon precautions.

Scientists also warned against withdrawing free rapid coronavirus tests, of which millions have been distributed during the pandemic. Health authorities say mass testing has played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus.

Scientists are also concerned that the administration may end to the Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statisticsconsidered invaluable because it tests people whether they have symptoms or not.

“This is not the time to take risks,” criticized Matthew Taylor, director general of the NHS Confederation, which groups state health agencies in Britain. “We have to act gradually and based on evidence.”