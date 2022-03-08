“Possible agreement on Donbass and Crimea”

On Crimea and Donbass with Russia “we can discuss and a compromise can be found on how these territories will continue to live”. This was stated by the president of Ukraine in an interview with ‘Abc News Tonight’ Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine, at war after the invasion ordered by Moscow, “is ready for dialogue but not for capitulation”. The key question, Zelensky emphasizes, “is ‘how will people live in these territories, who wants to be part of Ukraine?'”. What is important, he adds, “is that Putin starts talking, starts a dialogue, instead of living in an oxygen-free information bubble. I think that’s where he is ”.

The difficult compromise

While the drama of the humanitarian corridors unfolds, Zelensky is ready to start negotiations on the status of Donbass and Crimea even if he will not accept Moscow’s request to recognize independence, or the annexation of the Black Sea Peninsula to Russia. “I am available for a dialogue, but not for a capitulation. We can discuss and find a compromise on how life will continue in these territories ”, he explains. Moscow’s request for recognition “is another ultimatum, and we do not accept ultimatums.”

According to Zelensky the war between Russia and Ukraine will only be the beginning of an escalation because Moscow “will not be satisfied”. “This conflict will not end like this but it will trigger a world war. Today the war is here, tomorrow it will be in Lithuania, then in Poland, then in Germany ”. Putin “can end a war he has started. And if he doesn’t think he started it all, he must know that he can end the war ”.

Syria effect risk

Ukraine-Russia War, EU High Representative Josep Borrell predicts that “we are moving towards a ‘Syrization’ of Ukraine”. You said this at a press conference in Montpellier. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian he added that “we are heading towards a difficult period, that of the siege: in Kharkiv, in Mariupol, tomorrow in Kiev. We have a sinister experience with the sieges initiated by the Russians ”.

“The last demonstration – said Le Drian – was in Aleppo: bombing, proposed humanitarian corridor, denunciation of the rupture of the corridor by the opposite party”, with the use of “provocations. Attempt to pourparler, rebel and start again ”.

“Look at Grozny, look at Aleppo. We are on a new appointment, we must not fall into the trap. I wonder if there isn’t a course in Russian military schools “on this war tactic, even though it” shivers down your spine, “concluded Le Drian.

Five million refugees

Borrell predicts five million Ukrainian refugees in the countries of the European Union. “We have to prepare to receive about five million people. We must use all the EU resources to help the various countries to welcome these people, ”she told reporters. “We need more schools, more reception centers, more than anything,” she added.

And more than a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Poland since the beginning of the Russian military aggression on February 24th. This was announced by the Polish Border Guard, speaking of 1,067,000 people who arrived in the country, 142,300 only yesterday.

