possible ascent after months of declines

In recent months there has been a decline in the prices ofRc Auto due to the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the related discounts put in place by Italian insurance companies during the various lockdowns. According to the data, however, the declines appear to be decreasing and an upward trend is feared.

According to research conducted by Ania, the National Association of Insurance Companies operating on the Italian territory which in recent months has clamored for a reform on TPL Auto, the average premium of TPL policies renewed in September, net of taxes, recorded a decrease of 2.1% compared to last year.

The decrease of the average price of the insurance premium is 7 euros: it went from 326 euros in September 2020 to 319 euros this year. The slowdown, however, is evident if we also look at the past months: in June, for example, the reduction was 4.2%, while in March there was a decrease in costs of 6.3% compared to the same month. of 2020.

The Coronavirus effect on insurance, therefore, it seems to fade. The reason, according to Ania, is very simple: the premiums that the companies have applied in favor of the policyholders to recognize the non-use of cars and motorcycles during the lockdown and in the periods in which the traffic ban imposed by the restrictive measures for the pandemic was in force. In fact, most of the policies have benefited from these concessions.

The general feeling is that after a period of price increases, insurance prices are doomed to go up in the next few months. On the TPL front, we are witnessing the longest period of reduction that the Italian market has ever registered and which has lasted since the autumn of 2012.

In absolute terms, it went from 448 euros paid on average in September 2012 to 319 euros in September 2021. Over this period, the reduction, also calculated net of taxes, was 128 euros which is equivalent to a decrease of almost 30%. The prices of insurance premiums fell by 28.6%: the percentage is mainly concentrated between 2020 and 2021, the years characterized by the pandemic of COVID-19 which affected all sectors, also accentuating the crisis in the automotive market.