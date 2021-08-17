possible breakout to $ 55,000 if Bitcoin breaks through the last major resistance left

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $ 47,000 on Tuesday as price action continues to hint at a new attack on the main resistance.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Slow down Bitcoin’s volatility

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD tried to leave the $ 46,000 range on Tuesday after starting the week by visiting lower levels.

The area between $ 45,000 and $ 48,000 has been a tight trading corridor for Bitcoin, as cryptocurrency seeks to break down the last hurdle before $ 50,000. So far, however, the bullish momentum has not been enough.

According to analyst Michaël van de Poppe, $ 48,000 is the level to watch as a breakout above this figure could lead to another positive momentum.

“If we break through this barrier sharply, it will likely trigger a great short squeeze, as everyone is looking for a short in this area,”He explained in a new update on YouTube.

“It reminds me of the $ 6,000 zone. If Bitcoin manages to break through this level, I believe we will see a squeeze of up to $ 55,000-$ 56,000, our next target. “

Trader and analyst Rekt Capital agreed that Bitcoin’s bullish trend still has plenty of fuel in the tank, despite the absence of an impulsive movement so far.

“Even though BTC failed to test the high of the previous ascending triangle breakout structure again, it is still respecting the pattern, finding support at the trendline with a rising low. As long as this line holds, the technical uptrend remains intact. “

Though #BTC has failed to retest the top of the previous Ascending Triangle breakout structure … It is still respecting this structure, finding support at the Higher Low trendline As long as this trendline holds, the technical uptrend remains intact$ BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin

Solana remains in the lead among the gains of the altcoins

Meanwhile, altcoins have returned to track Bitcoin’s movements, with flat daily performance for most cryptocurrencies in the top 50 by market cap.

The notable exception was Solana (SOL), with a daily increase of 14% to reach weekly earnings of nearly 80%.

Ether (ETH) remained above $ 3,200, remaining in a narrow range as Bitcoin after the decline in volatility that characterized the first days of August.