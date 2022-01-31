An American research team has managed to regrow the legs of amputated frogs thanks to an innovative treatment. Possible breakthrough in regenerative medicine.

Thanks to a wearable device experimental and to a special one drug cocktail it was possible to regrow functional arts in frogs with legs amputated. This is an extraordinary achievement with enormous potential in the field of regenerative medicine; in the future, in fact, starting from these results it could even be possible to regenerate a lost limb in a person, victim of an accident or of the complications of a metabolic pathology (such as diabetes). It is no coincidence that the frog used in the experiment – it smooth xenope or platanum (Xenopus laevis), an African species widely used as a model in scientific research – when it loses a leg it does not recover it as it happens with others amphibians. Once amputated it is lost forever, just as it happens in humans. Thanks to this innovative treatment, however, the scientists were able to regrow the fabrics and the frogs got back a functional limb, although not yet anatomically perfect.

This potentially revolutionary regenerative technique was developed by a US research team led by scientists from the Department of Biology at Tuft University in Medford, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Allen Discovery Center, of the Department of Biomedical Engineering. , of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering of Harvard University and other research centers. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Michele Levi, professor of Biology at the University of Massachusetts, have developed their own approach starting from the idea of ​​pushing cells to behave as it happens during the phases of embryonic development, not as it happens after one wound. Put simply, they directed them towards limb regeneration and not producing one scar, the purpose of which is the prevention of further damage. “During very early development, the cells that will eventually become limbs and organs arrange themselves into precise anatomical structures using a range of chemical, biomechanical and electrical signals,” explains Professor Levi in ​​an article in The Conversation.

To create a suitable environment, Professor Levi and colleagues have developed a point wearable bioreactor composed of an isilk-based drogel, a way to “isolate” the amputated leg of frogs and promote the process of regeneration, while blocking the signals that would have led to scarring. To assist the work of the device they added a cocktail of five drugs who are involved in tissue growth and in the development of animals. The device was applied for 24 hours and, once removed, scientists studied the evolution of the amputation site for a year and a half. “Over the course of 18 months, we were surprised to find that the frogs were able to regenerate their legs, including finger-like projections with significant regrowth of nerves, bones and blood vessels. The limbs also responded to light pressure, meaning they had a restoration of the sense of touch and allowed the breaststroke to return to normal swimming behavior, ”Professor Levi wrote. “The frogs that were fitted with the device but without the drug cocktail had limited limb regrowth without much functional recovery. And frogs that weren’t treated with the device or drug cocktail did not regrow limbs, leaving stumps numb to touch and functionally compromised, ”the scientist commented.

Credit: Science Advances

As indicated, however, the frog limbs did not regrow as perfectly as the natural ones (in some cases the bone were fragmented), so scientists believe that some may be missing molecular signals. The process, however valid, can therefore be further improved and optimized, perhaps by intervening precisely on the drug cocktail. In the future, this treatment could regrow perfect limbs in frogs and, if considered safe and effective, it could also be tested on humans. But it will still take a long time. “Our treatment is far from ready for use in humans and we only know that it works when applied immediately after the injury,” concluded Professor Levi. The details of the research “Acute multidrug delivery via a wearable bioreactor facilitates long-term limb regeneration and functional recovery in adult Xenopus laevis” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Science Advances.