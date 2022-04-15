Possible breakup between Rihanna and A$AP due to the rapper’s infidelity

Lhe social networks were flooded with comments about the alleged separation of Rihanna Y A$AP Rockyafter the singer discovered an infidelity of the rapper, with the shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Apparently Rihannawho is in your eighth month of pregnancyput the bolt on a relationship that did not start out well, after the alleged discovery of the deception between her husband and a mutual friend, who also offered her on several occasions to work together in various collections of the firm.

There are currently two versions. The first that there was a romantic date between A$AP and Muaddi in the restaurant Craig’sin Los Angeles, and the other talks about that Rihanna I discovered them together in bed.

Before formalizing the relationship between the two, Rihanna It took him a long time to give the rapper the s, who he kept at bay in a kind of “friend zone“.

As if that were not enough, some time ago the magazine People revealed that the couple had previously been in a crisis, after the singer originally from Barbados found some explicit messages from her husband on the cell phone with the same Muaddi.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. ? LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

After resolving this conflict, Rihanna She decided to continue their relationship, especially because of the pregnancy, but apparently the opportunities ran out for the rapper, and she who could have put an end to the relationship.