possible bull run for listing

With the addition of Polkadot and Filecoin, eToro’s crypto portfolio continues to grow and enrich itself with 2 of the best performing projects in the entire DeFi sector.

With this new listing, the number of cryptocurrencies made tradable on what is considered one of the most used crypto brokers in Europe rises to 32.

Mutual advantage therefore. Both for eToro and with this new “purchase” it will attract even more users interested in buying and trading cryptocurrencies, but also for the DOT and FIL tokens that could be heading towards a further bull run.

In fact, it is not uncommon that following a listing the value of a cryptocurrency increases both in terms of price, but also from the point of view of notoriety and volumes.

It is therefore important to understand to what extent this partnership will bring advantage in terms of price on Polkadot and Filecoin?

Polkadot and Filecoin: listing effect and more

Throughout 2021, both cryptocurrencies have shown really interesting performances, but this is not the only reason why eToro has chosen them.

The high performance, at least in this case, they are just a positive side effect of 2 absolutely well-structured and winning crypto assets.

Indeed, the Polkadot and Filecoin projects represent 2 of the pillars of modern blockchain systems: two protocols essential for the functioning of the entire sector.

Filecoin for example, it is a blockchain storage protocol. Indeed it is one of the most ambitious projects of decentralized storage, that is, capable of “renting” the unused storage space on the PC in exchange for tokens.

Although its performance during 2021 has been extremely volatile, it is a project that has decidedly ample room for growth. A factor that obviously has not escaped the eToro platform.

Polkadot, on the other hand, is a protocol created with the aim of making even different blockchains communicate with each other. Recently, however, the protocol has begun to implement new and innovative features.

Polkadot has in fact created and started testing another service: the rods on parachain.

The results of the tests done so far on Kusama are extremely positive and this could be another reason that will push the rise of the DOT token.

Final notes

It is clear that eToro’s choice to add 2 new tokens such as Polkadot and Filecoin is highly strategic and it will most likely bring mutual benefits.

These are two extremely valid projects and the performances obtained from the beginning of the year to today are an excellent reason to enter the market and buy the DOT and FIL tokens.

On the other hand, we have also seen that Filecoin’s volatility is not a detail that can be completely ignored.

Fortunately eToro provides different approaches to approach the world of cryptocurrencies. Strategies to increasingly enrich your crypto portfolio while limiting its riskiness.

The first is that ofdirect purchase of DOT and FIL tokens. Basically it is a crypto purchase similar to that offered by exchanges but with the advantage of having no fixed commissions.

The second approach is to trade Polkadot and Filecoin with CFDs, so that you can only earn from the price difference. This also means profiting from extremely volatile drops and crypto.

Finally, the last way is to do automatic trading on cryptocurrencies thanks to the Crypto CopyFund. In this way it is possible to replicate the investments, strategies and obviously the results of the most performing traders on the platform for free.

