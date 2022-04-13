Possible coach of LeBron James revealed whether or not he wants to manage the Los Angeles Lakers

Given the departure of Frank Vogel, several names have emerged as candidates to lead the Los Angeles Lakers for next season.

Is a reality, Los Angeles Lakers will have to find a new coach Lebron James ahead of the 2022-2023 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the intention of being competitive again and fighting for the championship.

Behind the Frank Vogel’s departureseveral names have sounded like job candidates. However, the Los Angeles quintet shouldn’t rush in evaluating the options, given that he still has plenty of time for the next harvest.

Fairly, one of those people who seemed to arrive on the bench, even before signing Vogel, confessed if he really wanted to direct LeBron James and his teammates in the best basketball in the world.

New options for the Los Angeles Lakers

As reported by Broderick Turner in an article published in the LA TimesJuwan Howard would not be interested in managing the Los Angeles Lakerseven though his name was loud before Californians settled on Frank Vogel.

Howard would bet on continuing to coach his two sons, Jett and Jace, who play at Michigan. Having the opportunity to manage LeBron James would be a dreamalthough for Juwan, being with family seems to be a higher priority.