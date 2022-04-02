Possible conditions for Marcelo Bielsa to direct the Colombian National Team, version would include Sub 20 | Colombia selection

Will Marcelo Bielsa lead the Colombian National Team? It would not be the first time that it sounds and it would not be the first time that the version is nothing more than speculation.

Now that the pain of the elimination from the World Cup in Qatar is an open wound points to a future that no one can confirm, because the directors of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) are doing tourist-administrative tasks in Doha, one day before the draw for the World Cup.

As explained by the Onefootball site, Bielsa would be among the candidates to replace Reinaldo Rueda, but that would only be the beginning of an unlikely story, since there would be an important list of requirements to fulfill, which, in realistic terms, are not so simple in a chaotic scenario like the one of the FCF.

“The first condition of the former Leeds is to also take control of the U-20 team, something positive in order to put together solid processes from the lower categories, which contribute in a more direct way to the senior team, with the birth of young players, who do not need adaptation in the main squad, but who come to shine and contribute” , says the source.

First complicated point: the Sub 20 has a newly appointed coach, Héctor Cárdenas, who has the support of the Executive Committee (read Álvaro González) and works outside the elders. Wheelwho gave Colombia its best appearance in a World Cup (third in the U20 Cup in 2003), could not achieve it, why Bielsa?

Second request almost impossible to fulfill: “he asks that the Federation respect his position as coach, not interfere and be committed to his process.” That cost Pékerman, Queiroz and now Reinaldo Rueda their jobs. There is no way to guarantee independence, no matter who asks for it.

“Finally, Bielsa asks for a long process, a determining factor to achieve the objectives… after the last difficult years, time is needed to give the national team a rebirth”, says the source, which is the third requirement. It would be worth asking Queiroz himself, who was given only four Playoffs games before being fired.

It is not clear if these alleged demands are from the Argentine because it has not been confirmed that they have made any formal offer. Until that happens, it will all be part of the speculation. But, as you can see, Bielsa stage directing Colombia It seems, at least for now, very far from reality.