possible dates on which Final Fantasy, Yakuza and others will leave the catalog – Nerd4.life

Has anyone found the dates some games currently feature on Xbox Game Pass, including some chapters of Final Fantasy, Yakuza and other titles, they might leave the service catalog by subscription, although this is not yet official information.

The information comes directly from Microsoft Store, which in its renewed version seems to report, at least in some cases, the dates in which some titles in the catalog are destined to leave Xbox Game Pass, which represents a novelty considering that, so far, the company has warned of the abandonment of you only play from month to month.

So let’s see what emerged with thegame list in question and next to the date they will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog: