possible dates on which Final Fantasy, Yakuza and others will leave the catalog – Nerd4.life

Has anyone found the dates some games currently feature on Xbox Game Pass, including some chapters of Final Fantasy, Yakuza and other titles, they might leave the service catalog by subscription, although this is not yet official information.
The information comes directly from Microsoft Store, which in its renewed version seems to report, at least in some cases, the dates in which some titles in the catalog are destined to leave Xbox Game Pass, which represents a novelty considering that, so far, the company has warned of the abandonment of you only play from month to month.
So let’s see what emerged with thegame list in question and next to the date they will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog:
- Yakuza 3/5 – 1 February
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – February 16
- Octopath Traveler – April 1st
- Yakuza April 6 – 1
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – May 1st
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – May 16
- Yakuza June 7 – 16
- Final Fantasy XIII – September 1
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 – December 1
- Scarlet Nexus – January 1, 2023
It is not clear whether this is information that can be taken for granted, as it comes from the Microsoft Store, or whether it is the result of errors in displaying theinterface, given that until now the release dates from the Xbox Game Pass service were never communicated so far in advance, but these are still likely periods, considering the dates of entry of the various titles and the months passed in the catalog.
We wait to understand, at this point, if the communication of the date of removal of games from Xbox Game Pass several months in advance is set to become a new standard for the service.