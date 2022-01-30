possible debut against Napoli

The championship of A league is currently stopped. Upon returning after the Christmas break, the high number of infections put the conduct of the championship in serious danger. To date, however, the situation has stabilized and the companies are scoring the latest hits market in view of the return.

Serie A will in fact resume on Saturday 5 February, from twenty-fourth day. Napoli, currently second in the standings at -4 from Inter (who have one game less) on equal points with Milan, will visit the Venice. Definitely an insidious match for the Azzurri, with the men of Zanetti that will give you a hard time.

Photo Alessandro Garofalo / LaPresse August 22, 2021 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Venezia – Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 – Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Matteo Politano SSC Napoli, Cristian Molinaro Venezia FC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xAlessandroxGarofalo / LaPressex

According to what was reported by Sky Sportsin addition, the Venice has closed a market hit in attack. In fact, the lagoons are about to formalize the purchase of Jean-Pierre Nsame, Young Boys forward. According to the satellite broadcaster, the attacker would already be in the city and could already make his debut against Napoli.