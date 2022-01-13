possible debut among the blues

It is the day of Napoli-Fiorentina. At 6 pm, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, the two teams will compete to earn a place in the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. Spalletti and Italian will have to do without several players and this means that it will not be easy to be able to make a large turnover: the choices are almost obligatory.

Probable Napoli-Fiorentina formations

Luciano Spalletti recovered three men in extremis: Hirving Lozano, Alex Meret and Kevin Malcuit they have recovered from Covid-19 and could be on the bench already tonight. Different speech for Victor Osimhen, who will need more time to recover from the injury. The choices for Spalletti, therefore, are almost obligatory, but the former Inter Milan could make a change of formation. Indeed, tonight Axel Tuanzebe could find his debut from the first minute: the English former United is ahead of Juan Jesus. For the rest, the training is outlined: Ospina in the door, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Ghoulam to complete the defensive department, Demme and Lobotka still ahead of Fabian Ruiz, Elmas, Mertens and Politano behind the only tip Petagna.

Vincenzo Itaiano, yesterday, lost a new player due to Covid-19: the name has not been revealed, but the absence of the defender stands out among the squads Martinez Quarta. As stated yesterday at the conference by the former Spezia coach, however, there is a return: there will be in goal Bartłomiej Drągowski, injured in the championship match against Napoli. In defense there will be Venuti and Biraghi on the bands, with Milenkovic and Nastasic central duo; in midfield ready Duncan, Torreira and Bonaventura, while forward the offensive trio will consist of Saponara, Nico Gonzalez and the bomber Dusan Vlahovic.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Tuanzebe, Rrahmani, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Saponara.