possible farewell on a free transfer

Filed or almost the very long negotiation for the renewal of the contract Paulo Dybala, ready to put his signature on what can become a lifelong bond with Juventus, the Juventus club has not yet closed the complex “game” relating to the negotiations of contracts expiring next June.

Juventus and the case of contracts expiring in June 2022

Special situations concern Federico Chiesa, who is still on loan from Fiorentina, but only on a formal level, and Alvaro Morata, for whom the loan from Atletico Madrid was renewed last summer, but who seems destined to leave Turin at the end of the season as the club Juventus does not seem willing to shell out the 35 million needed to redeem the Spanish striker’s card.

The other expiring players are Juan Cuadrado, for whom the renewal is about to be defined, Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio And Federico Bernardeschi.

For the latter three, the future is an unknown. Regarding the goalkeeper and the outside, the company could decide to propose the renewal, but a clearer strategy will be defined by the company only in a few months, in the light of the decisions that will be taken for the goal and the defensive external voice.

Juventus market, what future for Bernardeschi?

On the other hand, the situation regarding Bernardeschi is delicate. The jolly in midfield and attack is having a good time, which began in the summer with the participation in the winning expedition of Italy a Euro 2020 and continued with the conquest of a starting position in the new Juventus of Max Allegri, who is using him in several positions between midfield and attack, receiving good performances in exchange.

After the disappointing vintage with Andrea Pirlo on the bench, in which Bernardeschi found little space, the former Fiorentina is therefore back as a protagonist in Juventus, but he has already made it clear to the player’s entourage that he is willing to renew the contract at a much lower salary figure than tothe 4 million currently received by the Juventus number 20.

A scenario that does not exalt Bernardeschi and the agent Federico Pastorello, also because the player’s good performances would have piqued the interest of some top European clubs.

Bernardeschi, check the interest of Barcelona

One above all the Barcelona. As reported by the newspaper ‘Sport’ the sports director of the Catalans Mateu Alemany he would have already approached Pastorello himself last Monday in Turin on the sidelines of the “Golden Boy” award to test the ground about the player’s possible interest in moving to Barcelona next summer on a free transfer.

For the moment it is only a potential track, with no negotiations started, but if an agreement is not found in the next few weeks, from 1 February Bernardeschi will be free to talk to other clubs and to marry elsewhere without Juventus earning a single euro from the departure of the player.

As is well known, Barcelona is struggling with a serious economic and financial crisis that has partially reduced the club’s ambitions, necessarily attentive to any opportunities that may arise on the market. For Bernardeschi it would be a beautiful and unexpected temptation, for Juventus a warning about the possible farewell of a player who is finding more and more space and is offering a satisfactory return.

OMNISPORT