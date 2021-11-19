possible geomagnetic activity on November 20

A new flow of solar wind is on its way and many are wondering what will happen on Earth on November 20. Here’s what to expect.

It is useless to deny it. Starting from e-mails passing through social networks, up to instant messaging applications, now we are almost always all connected. There are several devices at our disposal, through which we can to communicate with friends and relatives who are in every corner of the planet. All tools that allow you to simplify many daily activities, thanks to the use of Internet.

But what would you think if we told you that ageomagnetic activity could it put communication networks at risk? In this context, in fact, you should know that a new high-speed solar wind flow is on the way, with many wondering what it might be. happen on Earth on November 20. So let’s go into the details and see what to expect.

High-speed solar wind flow coming in: could trigger geomagnetic activity

A few weeks ago we told you about the possibility that a great one solar storm may cause a global blackout of the internet network due to the vulnerability of repeaters used in submarine cables. It is worth remembering that this is a mere hypothesis, with the probability that a solar storm of this type will occur in the next decades, ranging from 1.6 to 12%.

Precisely in this context, however, the news concerning the arrival, on Earth, of a new high speed solar wind flow. According to what was announced by the forecasters of NOAA, or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in fact, a cloud of charged particles will soon reach our planet.

In particular the material should arrive between 21 and 22 November following the emission into space of a cloud of charged particles from a coronal hole in the Sun’s atmosphere. If all this were not enough, there is the possibility that the November 20 we witness a new geomagnetic activity and arctic auroras. This could happen following the arrival of a CIR, or co-rotating interaction zone, which travels towards our planet preceding the flow of solar wind.

As experts explain, these are transition zones characterized by fast and slow movement. When high-speed solar winds overtake slower winds, in practice, zones with intense fluctuating magnetic fields are formed. The latter, in addition to coronal mass expulsions, can interact with the earth’s magnetosphere, thus initiating geomagnetic storms which can be weak or moderate.