Possible group of Peru in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: these would be the rivals to overcome the playoff | Qatar 2022 draw | Peruvian Selection | RMMD DTBN | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

The Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw It will be held in Doha and it will be known which teams will face each other when the most important sporting event begins next December. Likewise, the peruvian national team you will know which group you will be in and against which teams you will compete only if you beat Australia or United Arab Emirates in the World Cup playoff.

WATCH – If Peru reaches the World Cup, it would debut against France: time and date of the match in Qatar 2022

In this way, if they overcome the playoffs, Peru would face France and Denmark again. Subsequently, Tunisia would be our last opponent in the group stage.

GROUP D France WINNER OF THE PLAYBACK BETWEEN ASIA AND PERU Denmark Tunisia

WHAT WERE THE BOTTOMS OF THE WORLD CUP DRAW

Pot 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

In June, two tickets will be awarded to a match in Qatar: Peru will face the winner of the Asian playoff United Arab Emirates-Australia, and Costa Rica will face New Zealand.

Finally, it remains to be determined who will get the ticket to the World Cup between Wales or the winner of the Scotland-Ukraine duel, a game postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will get the last European ticket.

The draw for the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup takes place this Friday, April 1, in Doha. Know all the details.

With Qatar vs. Ecuador, the draw for the 2022 World Cup determined an unprecedented opening match, starting a group stage that will feature several attractive duels such as Spain-Germany, Argentina-Mexico, Belgium-Croatia or the United States-Iran, the latter due to its relevance geopolitics.

Two giants of Europe face to face. Germany, with four World Cups and three European Championships to its name, faces a Spain that has one world title and three European titles in its history. Both will be the favorites of group E, which is completed by Japan and the winner of one of the pending playoffs (Costa Rica or New Zealand).

Spaniards and Germans have already faced each other four times in World Cups, with two German victories (group stage in 1966 and second group stage in 1982), a draw (group stage in 1994) and a Spanish victory (semi-finals of 2010).

Argentina and Mexico will meet in group C and both have a common denominator: Gerardo Martino. The current coach of Mexico, formerly of the Albiceleste, will face his native country and also one of his most illustrious former pupils, Lionel Messi, whom he also had under his command at FC Barcelona.

It will be a special day for Messi, who will also have a very interesting duel in that group C, against the Pole Robert Lewandowski, another of the star attackers of European football. A reunion for everything great. Ghana and Uruguay cross paths again in a World Cup and it is inevitable that both will remember what happened in South Africa in 2010.

Luis Suárez will surely have it very present. He was sent off in the final part of extra time when he voluntarily prevented with his hand a goal that would have given the victory to the African team.

