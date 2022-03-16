Possible increase to the electric rate would be an additional $17 per month

At a time when Puerto Rico is facing a critical economic situation due to the increase in the cost of goods and services due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the vice president of regulatory affairs at LUMA Energy, Mario Hurtadoconfirmed to Primera Hora that the impact that the increase they requested from the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) for the second quarter of 2022 could represent about $17 for an average residential customer.

“We recognize that this can be a blow to the family budget”indicated the official in a telephone interview, while stating that subscribers could experience an increase of a little more than four cents per kilowatt-hour, that is, 16.6% in the electricity rate.

LUMA requests an increase for the invoice it would collect in April

In dollars and cents, Hurtado said the average residential customer would be paying about 30 cents per kilowatt-hour, so a customer who was paying $103 a month last quarter could pay up to $120 a month.

Hurtado, however, informed this medium that the increase will be under evaluation by the regulatory entity and that its final determination will be known at the end of March.

In addition, he attributed the request to “a very serious international situation, a war in Europe that, let’s say, has been the last event in this chain of events that has been increasing fuel costs.” The situation under discussion, which involves two of the countries with the largest oil reserves in the world, has produced a rebound in oil prices that exceed the figures issued in 2008, due to the financial crisis generated by the collapse of the bubble real estate and credit that was inflated in the United States.

The previous requests, according to the regulatory affairs representative of the private consortium, have been due to the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution delays in the supply chain in the last quarter of 2021.

“It is very important that LUMA does not generate energy, it does not operate generation plants, LUMA’s job, in this case, is to review the behavior of generation, how much has been spent on fuel, and how much is planned to be spent on fuel in the following quarter, and submit this data to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, and the bureau is the one that determines whether or not there is a change in the rate,” he said.

Likewise, he indicated the request for an increase in the energy rate “they are 100 percent to pay the fuel costs that are currently being incurred in the generation of electricity.”

“Certainly, it is something that worries us a lot, we see that this has a very big effect on our consumers, our clients. We are doing everything we have at hand to do,” said the official after indicating that they are in dialogue with the central government to promote the economic assistance programs that the consortium has available for those subscribers who face problems paying their bills.

This would be the sixth increase requested by the private consortium that is in charge of the transmission and distribution of energy on the island since June of last year.

“Some international events, such as the pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and recently the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are directly impacting the costs of fuels used by PREPA to generate power. While we cannot control how these international events affect customer rates, we are committed to helping and encourage our customers to contact us about LUMA payment plans or the variety of financial assistance programs available,” said Wayne. Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA, in a press release issued by the company on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the company urged the general public who are having problems keeping their electric bills up to date to call 1-844-888-5862, or visit lumapr.com, to connect with a service representative and learn what financial assistance programs might work better for customers who are worried about their bill.