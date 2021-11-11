“Possible mental difficulties for Marquez”

Marco Melandri comments on the difficult situation in which Marc Marquez finds himself. For the MotoGP champion it is a time of strong doubts.

Marc Marquez’s conditions will be the hit in the MotoGP paddock in Valencia and for the entire winter break. In 2011 he had already reported diplopia after the fall in FP1 at Sepang, forcing him to give up the Moto2 World Championship. Forced to enter the operating room in January 2021, he managed to return in time for the start of the new season and win the title. Will it be like in the past this time too?

A bolt from the blue

Marco Melandri sows some doubts. “Marc was already struggling for some time and got hurt just when he recovered and after two wins in a row – he tells to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ -. For him it is doubly difficult: the diplopia is a relapse and then he is now 10 years older“. After the long stop due to the arm injury, remedied in July 2020 in Jerez, Marc Marquez seemed to slowly return to the glories of the past. Three victories in the 2021 MotoGP championship: Sachsenring, Austin, Misano-2. Now a new injury that complicates things. “The diplopia paradoxically is less invasive than the fracture of a bone, but it does not give you certain recovery times. Also, not knowing if you should have an operation or not, you can be afraid. The next two months will be decisive: you can prepare yourself physically, but if the wait is prolonged, mental difficulties could arise.“.

The future of Marquez

Physical but also psychological difficulties, even if Marc Marquez does not seem to have any intention of giving up. Yet he no longer seems to be that cat with seven lives capable of falling without consequences. He trained for a long time to gain physical flexibility, reflexes, athletic agility. The only Honda rider in being able to take the RC213V to the limit and tame it as no one has been able to do from 2013 to today. “I only sincerely hope to see him back on the track: for how he rides, he is in the saddle and is able to attack just when he is in trouble, no one is like him.“, Adds Marco Melandri.

At Honda, however, it could be a hard blow, especially for the evolution of the MotoGP 2022 prototype. It is inevitable to ask some questions. “Honda must find another solution to make the bike more drivable. For years he developed it on Marc’s needs that made her go so fast, then he got injured and the problems emerged. If Marquez does not recover, it is obvious that Honda has to think about the market: Marc is close to 30 years of age – concludes the 39-year-old from Ravenna – and such an important team must have strong drivers“.

