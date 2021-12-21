“possible new decisions before Christmas. Green pass for students? The right to education is as important as health”

MeteoWeb

“No decision has been made, there will be a flash survey tomorrow and only on Thursday based on the data we will make our assessment. There is an element of concern on the part of the government, we are discussing and will evaluate possible solutions“. The Minister of Health said, Roberto Speranza, at ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai Tre. “Today Italy is the country in the EU that has the most extensive vaccination obligation for various categories. After that we will verify the epidemiological data and also the extent of the Omicron variant. The measures we choose will always be weighted with respect to the situation “ .

“The EMA has authorized the third dose only for ages 18 and up and we are awaiting the indications of the Ema. I will favor a comparison with Aifa and Ema with respect to the third dose for under-18s“, Specified the minister, who also spoke of a ‘hot’ topic, namely the feared obligation of the Green Pass also for students from elementary school onwards. “At the moment, the vaccination obligation in force is for all school staff, the government has been more prudent on students for a well-founded reason, namely that the right to health is essential but there is another essential right, which is that to education. We have always tried to find a balance between these two rights which are essential “, concluded Speranza.