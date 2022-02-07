possible new limited interventions- Corriere.it

No dossier like that of energy reveals how the Italian economy has entered a very delicate situation change of season. Gone are the years when the government could afford to insure the private sector against any problem with almost limitless subsidies. But this does not mean that the emergencies are over: in recent months, businesses and families have been hit by a shock on gas prices, first triggered by the recovery – which has made raw materials go higher – then artfully fueled by Russia, which has taken advantage of it to cut off supplies making them a weapon of geopolitical pressure on Europe.

Now the government and the majority parties are called, in theory, to address dynamics that go far beyond the country with the means of the national budget: according to the sector authority, Arera, the price of gas raw material in the protected market rose from 28 cents per cubic meter in the second quarter of 2021 , at 58 in the last quarter, up to 96 euro cents per cubic meter on average since the beginning of the new year. Such shifts put Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, in front of a macroeconomic phenomenon of the first magnitude: in the first three months of last 2021 the total bill of electricity and gas for the Italian economy had been of approximately 14.5 billion; instead, at prices seen up to Friday, it threatens to be 37.5 in the first quarter of this year alone (despite subsidies and reliefs of 5.5 billion already launched by the government over the period).



If they continued on the market the tensions on the gas market seen in January – an unlikely scenario to date – households and businesses would risk paying several tens of billions more in 2022 just to meet their energy bills. So the economy in this phase is brutally faced with a new threat, after the recession from Covid. But it is not at all obvious that the government’s response could be the same date in the first two years of the pandemic, when the state compensated workers and businesses with almost two hundred billion. Not because, both in the European Union and on the financial markets, the atmosphere is changing and for Italy the deficit resources are no longer unlimited. And it is not so because, seen from the heart of the government, the idea that the state should fully protect businesses and wealthy families from any surprises would pave the way for a welfare system that is harmful to the country. Consequently, both Draghi and Franco remain opposed to a budget shift to compensate private individuals on expensive energy, even if they do not reject at all new support measures launched without touching the target of a deficit decreasing to 5.6% of output for this. ‘year.

That times are now different This has been seen since Thursday when Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, did not rule out rate hikes already this year. In a few hours, yields on ten-year Italian debt surged by 0.5%. The spread with the German card suddenly returned to where it was in July 2020, before the European agreement on the Recovery Plan. Those graphs are now branded in the memory of those who, at the Treasury, are evaluating how much more deficit Italy can still afford to compensate gas companies. After all, on Friday the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was in Rome with a precise message: seen from Berlin, the time for a gradual consolidation of public finances after Covid had begun and only a matter of time before Brussels also sends the same signals.

Draghi and Franco understand why a too abrupt exit from the subsidy season would create a new trauma, after the shocks of recent years. For the nine months up to March 2022, the government has already allocated compensation for expensive energy for almost 12 billion and it is likely that aid, for example to less well-off families, will continue after March. The budget in Italy always has margins that make it possible to achieve the objectives even in the event of unforeseen expenses. It remains to be seen whether in this case they are one or two billion or, less likely, they will reach five as, for example, the Lega asks. But it is difficult for the Treasury to rush to decide on new subsidies to be valid from April onwards. First we will try to understand in which direction the prices are going in the coming months, with the idea that the declines already mentioned in the last few days will continue at least until the summer. Prices are still at the very high levels of about a month ago and the emergency continues, but at this stage some encouraging signs are glimpsed: Russia has at least partially resumed normal supply volumes, the United States and Qatar could send more gas liquefied to the Italian regasifiers, while the good season brings down the demand and with it the gas prices. By half a year the crisis could be almost reabsorbed. The government won’t decide how much to compensate households and businesses before figuring out exactly what.

Source link